Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,879.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.40 million and $8,879.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,871.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.76 or 0.04509036 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00749861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

