Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

