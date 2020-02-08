Comet (CMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Comet has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Comet has a total market capitalization of $5,215.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Comet

Comet (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

