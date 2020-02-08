Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 276.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,189. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of 321.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.