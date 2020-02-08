Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 1.14% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $211,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $971.87 million, a PE ratio of 321.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

