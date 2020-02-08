Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 324,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

