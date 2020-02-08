Comparing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taoping and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 105.06%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Taoping.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $20.58 million 1.32 $1.69 million N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.36 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -42.44

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group -6.48% -3.63% -1.62%

Risk and Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats Taoping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

