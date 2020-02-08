Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $506,384.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,426,867 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

