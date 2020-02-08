ContentBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $361,304.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $361,304.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008722 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy, UEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

