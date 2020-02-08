Contrasting Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBE)

Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dxi Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dxi Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50

Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $1.17, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dxi Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dxi Energy $1.35 million 3.90 -$8.97 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $342.58 million 0.14 -$235.31 million ($2.94) -0.23

Dxi Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Dxi Energy has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dxi Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89% Obsidian Energy -93.54% -14.49% -9.83%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Dxi Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dxi Energy Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dxi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dxi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.