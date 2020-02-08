Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 52,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $348.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $271.23 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

