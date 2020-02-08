Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $60,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.20. 170,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.25. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $271.23 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.