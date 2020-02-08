Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $25,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Copart by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Copart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 69,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Copart by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.