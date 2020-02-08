Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Corelogic accounts for 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.89% of Corelogic worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLGX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 564,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,507. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

