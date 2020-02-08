CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.38% of CoreSite Realty worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,915. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

