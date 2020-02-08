Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corteva by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corteva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corteva by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Corteva by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

