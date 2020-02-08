Cortex Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Huobi, Ethfinex and UEX. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $26.24 million and $9.10 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top, Bithumb, Ethfinex, CoinBene, CoinEx, DDEX, Huobi, DragonEX, OKEx, BitForex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

