Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Critical Survey

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cortexyme and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 32.82%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 280.75%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$52.93 million ($10.53) -0.44

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73% Gamida Cell N/A -215.37% -89.08%

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

