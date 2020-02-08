Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $313.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.