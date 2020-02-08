Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.63. 1,887,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

