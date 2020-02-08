COTI Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $744,454.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,942,789 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

