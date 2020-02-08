Couchain (COU) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Couchain has a market cap of $7,034.00 and $7,463.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

