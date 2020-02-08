Counterparty Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Counterparty has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00019476 BTC on popular exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,900.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04543149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00749074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,388 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

