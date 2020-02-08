COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0004

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.69 or 0.03430913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00220346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00130861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

