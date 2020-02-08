Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

G opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after buying an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

