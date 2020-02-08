CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $114,624.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.01282600 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

