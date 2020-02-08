CPUchain Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. CPUchain has a total market cap of $6,175.00 and $12.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 15,561,550 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain.

Buying and Selling CPUchain

CPUchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

