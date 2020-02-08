CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRA International.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $401.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

