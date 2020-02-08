Cream (CRM) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,665.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.01276459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047238 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00212594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00062983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

