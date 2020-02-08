Creative Planning Acquires 6,173 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,106,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after buying an additional 56,828 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 316,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.33 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

