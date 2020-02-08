Creative Planning Acquires 6,811 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,755,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,152,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,630,000 after buying an additional 1,196,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,571,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,956,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

