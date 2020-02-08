Creative Planning Boosts Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

