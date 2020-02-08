Creative Planning Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

