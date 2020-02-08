Creative Planning Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 686.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $88.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

