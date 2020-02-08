Creative Planning Has $1.11 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Creative Planning raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 322.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $60.92 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.