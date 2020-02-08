Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

