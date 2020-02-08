Creative Planning Has $1.24 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

