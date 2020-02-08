Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

