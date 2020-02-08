Creative Planning Purchases 171,500 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Creative Planning increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.38% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 160,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,916.67%.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

