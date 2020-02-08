Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of PNW opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.94%.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

