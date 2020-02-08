CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $191,901.00 and $86,713.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047719 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.