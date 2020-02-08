Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news impact score of -4.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 2,339,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

