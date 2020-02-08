Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $368,636.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, LBank, Tidex and Gate.io. In the last week, Credits has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LBank, WazirX, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Mercatox, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

