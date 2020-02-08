Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

