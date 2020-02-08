Critical Analysis: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Leisure Acquisition (NYSE:GPAQ)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 10.36 $26.65 million $1.45 13.74 Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Leisure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 37.79% 8.21% 3.66% Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.71% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Leisure Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.