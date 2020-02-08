Critical Analysis: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $517.74 million 0.09 -$268.72 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $319.02 million 0.31 N/A N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -47.32% -2.74% -0.44% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 121.69%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Navios Maritime on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The Containers Business segment operates in the containership sector. The company's fleet consists of 61 vessels totaling 6.4 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

