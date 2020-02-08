Critical Contrast: Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shotspotter and Crowdstrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shotspotter 1.95% 2.97% 1.40% Crowdstrike N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Shotspotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Crowdstrike shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shotspotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shotspotter and Crowdstrike, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shotspotter 0 2 9 0 2.82 Crowdstrike 1 7 14 0 2.59

Shotspotter presently has a consensus target price of $36.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Crowdstrike has a consensus target price of $76.01, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Shotspotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shotspotter is more favorable than Crowdstrike.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shotspotter and Crowdstrike’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shotspotter $34.75 million 9.64 -$2.72 million ($0.26) -112.65 Crowdstrike N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crowdstrike has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shotspotter.

Summary

Shotspotter beats Crowdstrike on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

