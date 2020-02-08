CROAT Market Capitalization Tops $74,749.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $74,749.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,373,102 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

