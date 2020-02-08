CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,158,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.