Crown Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $3,814.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.04557143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00750221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019734 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,020,660 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, C-CEX, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

